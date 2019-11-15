Defense Ministry to base approaches on budget allocation

The Ministry of Defense, National Security and Policing will base its approach and strategies for the coming financial year according to the 2020/2021 budget allocation.

Minister Inia Seruiratu says they are aware of the economic downturn due to the pandemic but are still looking forward to the budget.

Seruiratu says the Ministry will continue to work towards eliminating security threats in the region which includes climate change, cybersecurity threats, human and drug trafficking.

“I have already, in preparation for this budget held discussions with my senior officials and permanent secretary and senior management the Ministries that come under my portfolio and I think for the next financial year it’s not about working harder but about working smarter. That should be the approach that we take.”

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho had earlier highlighted that more drones will be procured for the ongoing war on drugs.

“What we use to do manually man trekking into the dense forest can now be done quickly with drones. We had purchased two drones with government funds that was provided in the running budget for the fight against drugs.”

The Fiji Police Force was allocated $177.8 million in the current 2019/2020 National Budget of which $800,000 was provided to undertake special drug operations.