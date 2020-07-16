All stamp duty abolished

All stamp duties will be abolished as announced in the 2020/2021 national budget, making transactions faster and cheaper for everyone.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says that broad based change means there are no longer any stamp duties on any government document from buying a house, a car, and hire purchase.

He says this financial burden has been eliminated for good.

In the COVID-19 Response Budget stamp duty levied on mortgages for resident taxpayers was reduced from 1.75 percent to zero, while stamp duty for foreign taxpayers was reduced from 5 percent to zero.

That reduction was set to expire on 31st December, 2020.

Sayed-Khaiyum also announced that when it comes to customs duties, an entirely new structure will be built – one centered on simplicity and liberal trade.

He says this will be done with a special focus on cutting cost for the tourism sector and making life more affordable for the ordinary people

Goods that cannot be manufacture in Fiji are seeing massive duty reductions with customs duty falling to 5% and zero percent in some cases.

The Minister says duties on all items under the Customs Tariffs Act 1986 will be eliminated and these include machinery, mechanical appliances and mechanical parts.

“We reducing fiscal duty to five percent and eliminating export excise duty on a range of white goods – including air conditions, refrigerators, television, washing machines, driers, dish washers, microwaves lawn mowers, electric stoves and kettles and smartphones.”

The specific duty on hybrid cars and non-hybrid cars have been by 75 percent.

In addition, for new non-hybrid cars the fiscal duty has been reduced from 15 percent to five percent.

Excise duty has also been removed from all non-hybrid cars.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there is no restriction for age of vehicles to qualify for these exemptions, but all non-hybrid cars must be Euro fuel standards.

The luxury vehicle levy has also been removed.

The Accident Compensation Levy has been halved through the next year.

Customs Duty has also been cut on over 1, 600 items.

