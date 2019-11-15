$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions

A total of $81.4million has been allocated to Higher Education Institutions for the next financial year.

This will be distributed to a number of tertiary institutions as grants to help in its operations.

This funding aims to boost the competitiveness of the Fijian workforce over the medium- to long-term by giving students access to high-quality education.

It will also boost professional training so that more Fijians will be armed with the skills needed to meet the employment demands of a rapidly-evolving and dynamic economy.

The government is assisting Fiji’s tertiary institutions to develop coursework in fields that will help fill careers aligned with our national development needs.

Grants are administered by the Fiji Higher Education Commission and are only available to fully accredited institutions.

Higher Education Institutions was allocated $115.6 million in the last financial year.