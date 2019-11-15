2020-2021 National Budget passed

The 2020-2021 national budget has been passed in Parliament this afternoon after four days of robust discussion.

The 2020-21 Appropriation bill 2020, bill number 13 of 2020 was read a third time and was passed by acclamation.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum moved the third reading in which the bill for an act to appropriate a sum of over $3.2 billion for the ordinary services of the government for the year ending 31st July 2021 bill number 13 of 2020 enacted the Parliament.

Speaker of the House Ratu Epeli Nailatikau thanked the Parliament members for their contribution.

“Honorable members, Parliament has now passed the 2020-2021 national budget. As I had alluded to earlier, the weeklong budget process is essential and vital for Parliament to fulfil its constitutional obligation. On that note, I take this opportunity to thank all members for your contributions during this integral process.”

The Speaker also thanked the Minister for Economy for the preparation of what has been labelled an extremely bold budget.