$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 17, 2020 8:41 pm
1st August 2020 will mark the end of Fiji’s business license regime. [File Photo]

1st August 2020 will mark the end of Fiji’s business license regime.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says to start the business in the next financial year Fijians can complete easy online business incorporation and tax registration.

He adds there is no longer need to fork out money and time to obtain a business license.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there is some guidance along with this.

He adds the regulators will be focusing on enforcement.

A sum of $200,000 has been injected to support the smaller municipal councils to make for the loss of revenue.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the penalty for late tax payment has been slashed from up to 300 percent to 15 percent annually.

