Fiji broadens tourism appeal beyond traditional resort experience

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s tourism industry is undergoing a shift, with stakeholders working to broaden the country’s appeal beyond its well-known sun-and-sand image.

Industry players say there is increasing focus on developing more diverse and experience-driven offerings, including wellness, events, and nature-based activities, as part of efforts to strengthen Fiji’s position in the global tourism market.

Nama Fiji Managing Director Debra Sandranau explains that while many destinations offer similar beachside attractions, Fiji’s natural resources and local industries provide opportunities to create more distinctive experiences for visitors.

Sandranau adds that Nama Fiji is already moving in this direction, with the launch of a new wellness retreat that combines cultural, adventure, and wellness elements, allowing tourists to engage directly with local communities.

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“We’re just launching a wellness retreat that focuses on culture, adventure and wellness so the tourists can go up to the Yasawa Islands, harvest Nama with our women harvesters, so they’re getting to see the sustainability, the environmental support, the women empowerment support, community.”

Meanwhile, the InterContinental Hotels Group is also expanding its offerings, with Regional Director Sales and Marketing Akshay Singh highlighting the introduction of new wellness facilities, including hot and cold therapy.

Singh says the group is also strengthening its presence in the events sector, particularly in weddings, with plans to develop additional services such as spa and grooming facilities to provide a more comprehensive guest experience.

“We also have plans to build a new spa salon. So as we grow our weddings, we will have hairdressing services, makeup services for brides and grooms, as well as nail services as well. So it’s a one-stop shop at the hotel.”

As the industry evolves, stakeholders say the focus remains on diversification, ensuring Fiji continues to build on its strong tourism performance while offering visitors more unique and memorable experiences.