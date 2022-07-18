Fiji-born Low wins MasterChef 2022

Sam Low has been crowned the MasterChef NZ winner. [Source: stuff.co]

Fiji-born chef, Sam Low has won MasterChef New Zealand 2022.

The 30-year-old wowed the judges with his three-course menu of Paua congee, steamed blue cod and a sea dessert.

Low, who is a coffee consultant and online content creator says he feels blessed and overjoyed with his accomplishment.

In an emotional post on his social media page, Low says he did it for little Sam, a shy, scared, closeted, obese Fiji-born Kiwi Chinese boy, who was bullied, sexually confused and racially discriminated growing up.



Fiji-born chef, Sam Low [left] reacts after winning the MasterChef New Zealand 2022 [Source: Facebook]

Low says owning up to his identity, reconnecting with his cultural heritage and being proud empowered him to push through in life.

He says this gave him the strength to pursue his dreams.