Fiji Bitter Series drives community development in Cakaudrove

The Gaunavou Rugby Club is celebrating 16 years of support from Para-dise Beverages through the Fiji Bitter Series Sevens, a tournament that has become a cornerstone for community development in Cakaudrove.

Proceeds from the event are funding critical projects, such as building out-side toilets for the village’s two community halls, which host frequent church, Vanua, and other important gatherings.

Club President Pita Ralaca emphasized the tournament’s broader impact on the community.

“We are glad to see what the company has been doing for our rugby club, to our village, to our Vanua, and our church in the past years.”

The village has also launched initiatives like Elderly Day to support its sen-ior citizens, further showcasing the tournament’s role in fostering unity and progress.

With this continued partnership, Gaunavou Rugby Club is driving both sports and social development in Cakaudrove.