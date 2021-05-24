Fiji begins its first-ever Arbor week

The Suva City Council kick starts Fiji’s first-ever Arbor Week at the Stinson Parade in Suva today.

Events and Communications Officer Ronnie Kumar says the event will help Fijian families that specialize in plants to break away from their normal routine and help our environment.

Kumar says over 30 participants are part of the weeklong event.

“We would like to make it grow. It’s going to be an annual event. We have organized this event mainly to inform and make aware to the general public of the importance of trees. The aim for the event is basically for people to stroll down and with the variety of plants and trees exhibition and get their share of plants for the home front, home beautification and collectively for a more vibrant and healthier community and Suva City.”

This year’s Arbor week will also have food and other fun-filled activities for children.

The weeklong event works around the theme “Trees Breath Life” and it will end next Saturday.