Fiji Barefoot College construction continues

The construction of the Fiji Barefoot College, in Wainikoro in the District of Nadogo, Macuata, is progressing well.

Due to the impact of the global pandemic, construction was delayed from 2020, however, work has progressively resumed.

The project is an initiative by the Ministry of Women in partnership with Barefoot College India and the Indian Government.

Article continues after advertisement

The vision of Barefoot College is to empower rural women and their communities along a poverty alleviation development pathway through rural solar electrification.

This project will create a low-carbon development pathway that is conducive to international attention and funding.

The government says once the project is completed it will reduce future contributions to climate change which will bring communities much closer to energy independence and sustainability.

Construction was earlier expected to be completed by April 2022.