Fiji-Australia remain great friends: Marles

Australian Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles

Australia says it continues to value its relationship with Fiji.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles is currently on a tour to Fiji and spoke to journalists earlier today.

He says the meeting with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today will discuss the inroads made in cooperation and defense and the flourishing Vuvale partnership.

“I really want to reiterate to the Prime Minister how much we value our relationship with Fiji. As I said earlier, we are neighbors, we are friends, we are destined to be close, and I feel that we are as close today as we’ve ever been. I really want to reflect to the Prime Minister, how appreciative we are of the way in which we were received yesterday.”

Marles adds that climate change remains one of the key priorities.

“Here in Fiji we see Australia as wanting to return to the table of global leadership in respect of climate change as I said earlier, we understand climate change is an issue that affects the whole world and we have our own interest in making sure that we are meaningfully acting on reducing emissions in Australia. But we do see that the Pacific is on the front line of climate change in my engagement with the Pacific over many years.”

Marles also met with the Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum this morning.