Fiji Australia relations continue to strengthen

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says relations between Fiji and Australia continue to strengthen through the Vuvale Partnership.

During an introductory call from Chargé d’affaires of the Australian High Commission, John Williams yesterday, Bainimarama commended Australia for supporting Fiji during moments of great need, through provisions of budgetary support, lifesaving vaccines, Personal Protective Equipment, and health experts.

This he says enabled Fiji to progressively reopen its borders.

He acknowledged Australia’s exemplary partnership with Fiji in the areas of tourism, trade and investment, labour mobility, amongst others.

In addition, the Prime Minister acknowledged Australia’s efforts to strengthen labour mobility arrangements through Pacific Australia Labour Mobility.

He adds Fiji looks forward to expanding opportunities for Fijian workers through cooperation, which has benefitted many families here and in the region.

On climate change, Bainimarama commended Australia’s commitment to making climate change a priority, particularly on the Pacific Climate Infrastructure Financing Partnership.

He says Fiji looks forward to working closely with Australia in advancing our shared priorities on climate change during the COP27 in Egypt next month.

Williams thanked Bainimarama for the opportunity to meet in person and also commended his decisive leadership at the global and regional stages.

He reaffirmed Australia’s continued support to work with Fiji in advancing regional interests and priorities.

Signed in 2019, the Vuvale Partnership is based on five pillars which are to strengthen people-to-people links, enhance security cooperation, deepen economic relationships, build support on international and regional issues, and foster closer institutional linkages.