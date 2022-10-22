Fiji-Australia strengthen bilateral ties

Richard Marles with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Fijian Government]

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles paid Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama a courtesy call at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Suva yesterday.

The PM welcomed Marles on his first visit to Fiji, saying the visit symbolizes the two countries’ enduring partnership and strong friendship.

Some of the key topics discussed during the bilateral meeting included climate change, defense security, and cooperation.

He claims that the Vuvale Partnership has made a significant contribution to Fiji’s recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister also stated that they are looking forward to Australia’s assistance in increasing employment opportunities through the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme.



In response, Marles stated that Australia’s relationship with Fiji is critical.



