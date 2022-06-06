Fiji attracts more investors

[Photo Supplied]

Investment Fiji has seen an increasing interest shown by investors willing to capitalize on the economy.

Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says this shows that the investment environment in Fiji is improving.

Chetty says this is expected to improve further as we move on.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that they are focusing on investment facilitation.

“We are trying to assist both local and foreign investors to start their projects that were installed before the pandemic. We are spending a lot of effort and we have come up with a team that is focusing totally on assisting and getting them off the ground.”

Chetty says projects will soon be starting in the tourism, outsourcing, agriculture, and real estate sectors.

He adds that Fiji is a very attractive investment destination.