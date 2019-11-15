Fiji attends International conference on nuclear security

A Fijian delegation led by Fiji Ambassador to Belgium is attending the 3rd International Conference on Nuclear Security at the International Atomic Energy Agency HQ in Vienna.

The conference started off with a ministerial segment whereby respective Ministers committed to strengthening Nuclear Security amid concerns about global threats.

Ambassador Deo Saran is accompanied by senior Defence advisor Joji Dumukuro of the Ministry of Defence and National Security.

The delegation met with the Director Technical Cooperation of the Asia Pacific bureau Jane Abaya and held bilateral talks in the peaceful use of nuclear applications in Fiji and the Pacific.

The Atomic Energy Agency has affirmed its Sub Regional Approach towards Fiji and the Pacific and has called for proposals for 2022 – 2023 under its technical cooperation programme.

The scope of the programme covers various development sectors in Nutrition, Health, Agriculture, Marine Environment and Radiation safety and industrial applications.

Fiji currently benefits from this technical cooperation assistance since 2016 in the fields of agriculture and environment.

The Agency is keen to expand its membership in the Pacific and has sought Fiji’s assistance in reaching out to the region.