Fiji asks for help to repatriate Fijians from China

Fiji has asked New Zealand and American governments for assistance to repatriate Fijian nationals from China.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan says talks have been underway to try and bring these Fijians home in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak.

“Because the issues are getting them out from there so that’s really the issue because China is not allowing them out from that suburb unless there’s a carrier you know, so have been talking to the US and the New Zealand government.”

Karan says more than 160 Fijians are still in China.

Meanwhile, with no confirmed cases of the virus in Fiji yet, Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are working to ensure this reality remains.

“We have the health advisory that goes out to the public. We also have we call the health worker advisory so the health worker advisory, we issue it every week to our health workers which basically says this is what the CORVID-19 is showing from last week, this is how it’s behaving, this is what is happening and this is how we’re going to respond.”

Fijians are now being advised to refrain from traveling to four banned countries on the travel list which includes China, Iran, Italy and two cities in South Korea.