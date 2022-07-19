Fiji Arts Council products to go online

The Fiji Arts Council will soon start selling its handicrafts and products online.

Council Project Coordinator Elizabeth Edwards says they were successful in obtaining a grant to support this idea for online shopping.

She adds that the council is focusing on Fijians who have moved abroad.

“British Army, rugby players, anybody that’s from Fiji living abroad, they will always have a part of them, that to remember them that you know, to remind them that they are from Fiji and also to purchase from our market”

Edwards adds that they are finishing up the paperwork and collaborating closely with DHL and other banks.



Council Director Maciusela Raitaukala.

Council Director Maciusela Raitaukala says they have been conducting skill development workshops to support artists.

“As I’ve said skill development is going in the area of using district level. Like we’ve tapped a number of intellectual property, intellectual property rights, but we want to revisit them which is a bit of a long time to revisit makes it more practical.”

The Fiji Arts Council began in 1964 as a coordinating body for preserving, developing, and promoting art and currently has 583 registered members from all divisions.