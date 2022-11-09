Fiji appoints new envoy to Australia

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Fiji’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Australia, David Kolitagane has reaffirmed his commitment to do his utmost best to deepen collaboration at all levels for the mutual benefit of both nations and the Pacific’s prosperity.

He stated this during his commissioning at the State House yesterday.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere congratulated Kolitagane on his diplomatic appointment and wished him well in the new role.

Kolitagane said the two nations share historical links and Fiji was grateful to Australia for their unwavering support in times of great need, particularly for assisting Fiji’s national recovery efforts at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate crisis.

In his new role, High Commissioner Kolitagane looks forward to Australia’s continued support to further enhance employment opportunities for Fijians through the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme that benefits many families in the Pacific.

As world leaders converge at COP27 in Egypt this week, Fiji is working closely with development partners like Australia to mobilise support for its Pacific family at this global climate conference.

On regional security cooperation, Kolitagane said Fiji-Australia joint efforts on the Blackrock Camp would enable this unique Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Centre to contribute immensely to regional humanitarian disaster responses in years to come.

Kolitagane aspires to strengthen development cooperation between the two nations in the following areas: health, education, tourism, trade and investment, labour mobility, sports, defence, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief, amongst others.