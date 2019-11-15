Fiji appointed Vice-Chair for WHO regional committee meeting

Fiji has been appointed as the Vice-Chair of the World Health Organization Regional Committee Meeting.

This reflects the enormous work Fiji has done in terms of providing a vigilant health service delivery as the COVID-19 global pandemic is gripping the world.

In Fiji’s Response to the Regional Directors’ address, Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says Fiji is committed to ensuring that all vulnerable groups’ health needs are met and he has also urged the Western Pacific Region to share information on successful strategies across the region.

He adds that while COVID-19 is novel and requires substantial resourcing, the normative functions of Health Ministries such as Vaccination programs especially in Small Island Developing States must continue to be supported.

Dr Tudravu has also called on WHO and Development partners to support these important normative health functions for our nations.

He says Fiji has become better collaborators through this pandemic with the WHO in particular, the WHO office in Suva who have provided us with expertise and support, which has been crucial to our success.

The Chief Medical Advisor also urged for the WHO and its partners’ continuous support for Fiji and member states towards NCD, climate change and health, and also safe and affordable surgery.