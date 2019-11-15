Fiji and USAID seek stronger collaboration

Fiji and the United States of America have reaffirmed commitment in the coordination of USAID programs in Fiji and the region.

This was conveyed at an introductory meeting held between Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama and US Ambassador to Fiji, Joseph Cella.

Bainimarama commended USAID for its work in Fiji and the region towards advancing the shared aspirations and commitment to sustainable development, building resilience, peace and prosperity.

He adds support through USAID is a demonstration of the United States commitment to its bilateral relations and cooperation with Fiji and the region.

Reflecting on the positive outcomes of the meeting, Ambassador Cella says it provided an opportunity to look at the key areas of engagements that USAID will aspire to support within the Fijian government’s national priorities.

He says there are many opportunities for agricultural scaling up and exports.

Ambassador Cella also introduced USAID Pacific’s Senior Development Advisor Dr. Alexandria Huerta, who recently assumed her new role during the meeting.

Dr. Huerta has already identified some of the opportunities for Fiji

She in her role will oversee the donor engagement, coordination, strategic development and monitoring and evaluation of USAID programs in the Pacific Islands.