Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Fiji and USAID seek stronger collaboration

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 29, 2020 10:31 am
Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, US Ambassador to Fiji, Joseph Cella and USAID Pacific’s Senior Development Advisor Dr. Alexandria Huerta.[Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji and the United States of America have reaffirmed commitment in the coordination of USAID programs in Fiji and the region.

This was conveyed at an introductory meeting held between Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama and US Ambassador to Fiji, Joseph Cella.

Bainimarama commended USAID for its work in Fiji and the region towards advancing the shared aspirations and commitment to sustainable development, building resilience, peace and prosperity.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds support through USAID is a demonstration of the United States commitment to its bilateral relations and cooperation with Fiji and the region.

Reflecting on the positive outcomes of the meeting, Ambassador Cella says it provided an opportunity to look at the key areas of engagements that USAID will aspire to support within the Fijian government’s national priorities.

He says there are many opportunities for agricultural scaling up and exports.

Ambassador Cella also introduced USAID Pacific’s Senior Development Advisor Dr. Alexandria Huerta, who recently assumed her new role during the meeting.

Dr. Huerta has already identified some of the opportunities for Fiji

She in her role will oversee the donor engagement, coordination, strategic development and monitoring and evaluation of USAID programs in the Pacific Islands.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.