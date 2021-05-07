Fiji and US reaffirm support in fighting climate change

Fiji and the United States has reaffirmed commitments to strengthen bilateral engagements and partnership in fighting climate change, protecting oceans and biodiversity and in COVID-19 recovery.

In congratulating Special Envoy Kerry’s appointment as the first United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Prime Minister Bainimarama acknowledged his leadership and contributions in global affairs and in shaping US bilateral relations with Fiji and the Pacific.

PM Bainimarama also conveyed Fiji’s appreciation to President Biden for his strong global leadership and commitment in resolving the critical global issues of our time, especially in recognizing the special circumstances faced by Small Islands Developing States.

Reflecting on the difficulties faced by SIDS, Bainimarama sought Kerry’s support for improving SIDS access to climate finance and development finance for their sustainable recovery.

On COP26 scheduled to take place in Glasgow later this year, Prime Minister Bainimarama said Fiji looked forward to working with the US in seeing more countries present their revised Nationally Determined Contributions.

He also took the opportunity to call for support in the development of an integrated climate action narrative where oceans; biodiversity; desertification, energy, and food systems are brought together cohesively.

Special Envoy Kerry highlighted the United States’ commitment to supporting net-zero transitions and informed that more than $3 trillion had been earmarked for renewable energy-related projects for the next 10 years.

The Special Envoy assured the Prime Minister that the United States will work in solidarity with Fiji and the rest of the world in mapping the way forward to revive the global economy.