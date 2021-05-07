Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji now fighting a variant of concern|12 test positive as coronavirus continues to haunt Viti Levu|Consultations on possible lockdown underway|Makoi woman’s contacts troubling|More Fijians screened|$6.3 million paid for COVID-19 assistance|Panic buying was “stupidity” and not my fault says Doctor Fong|New space for Lautoka pregnant mothers|Police sends out officers to monitor|No press conference as PS will only deliver statement|Travel bubble still on agenda|FCS to continue assisting Health Ministry|Mobile companies assist with careFiji downloads|Moment of joy onboard MV Veivueti|PM and cabinet meet health officials|All inclusive support as Vuvale partner|$4.3m paid out so far in grocery assistance|Affected Fijians line up to cashout assistance|Fiji Navy continues to support COVID fight|Surgeries have been put on hold: FCS|Three juveniles arrested for alleged robbery|Three supermarkets shut down|Take care of children's mental health: Akbar|Lockdown a possibility, so better to be always ready: Doctor Fong|Makoi woman tests positive for COVID-19|
Full Coverage

News

Fiji and US reaffirm support in fighting climate change

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 12, 2021 4:47 am

Fiji and the United States has reaffirmed commitments to strengthen bilateral engagements and partnership in fighting climate change, protecting oceans and biodiversity and in COVID-19 recovery.

In congratulating Special Envoy Kerry’s appointment as the first United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Prime Minister Bainimarama acknowledged his leadership and contributions in global affairs and in shaping US bilateral relations with Fiji and the Pacific.

PM Bainimarama also conveyed Fiji’s appreciation to President Biden for his strong global leadership and commitment in resolving the critical global issues of our time, especially in recognizing the special circumstances faced by Small Islands Developing States.

Article continues after advertisement

Reflecting on the difficulties faced by SIDS, Bainimarama sought Kerry’s support for improving SIDS access to climate finance and development finance for their sustainable recovery.

On COP26 scheduled to take place in Glasgow later this year, Prime Minister Bainimarama said Fiji looked forward to working with the US in seeing more countries present their revised Nationally Determined Contributions.

He also took the opportunity to call for support in the development of an integrated climate action narrative where oceans; biodiversity; desertification, energy, and food systems are brought together cohesively.

Special Envoy Kerry highlighted the United States’ commitment to supporting net-zero transitions and informed that more than $3 trillion had been earmarked for renewable energy-related projects for the next 10 years.

The Special Envoy assured the Prime Minister that the United States will work in solidarity with Fiji and the rest of the world in mapping the way forward to revive the global economy.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.