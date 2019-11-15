Fiji and US commit to enhanced cooperation in defence

Cooperation between Fiji and the United States in areas of Defence and National Security is envisaged to accelerate in strategic and innovative partnerships.

This was established through a recent meeting between Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu and General Joseph Lengyel, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, US Department of Defence.

During his first official visit to Fiji, General Lengyel paid a courtesy call to Seruiratu.

Lengyel’s visit aims to strengthen the cooperation for the National Guard’s most important efforts, the State Partnership Program, which is a dynamic joint cooperation program.

It is managed by the National Guard Bureau in promoting long-term, enduring and mutually beneficial security relationships with friendly and allied nations around the globe.

He reiterated that the US is committed to its longstanding partnership with Fiji and there is huge potential to elevate cooperation.

He’s visit is in recognition of our exemplary leadership at regional and international stages towards advancing global peace and prosperity.

The challenges associated with Fiji’s climate change crisis and its work towards climate adaptation and mitigation were part of the discussions with the US delegation.