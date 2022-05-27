Fiji and UK discuss shared aspirations

[Source: Facebook/ Fijian Government]

In the lead-up to the World Trade Organization’s 12th Ministerial Conference, Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali, and the United Kingdom High Commissioner to Fiji, Dr Brian James Jones, discussed the two nations’ shared aspirations.

Fiji and the UK have both held presidency roles in the United Nations Conference of Parties – calling for momentum in the lead up to COP 27 in Egypt.

The two officials discussed about ensuring bigger ocean states are at top of the agenda.

The Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability, as a landmark agreement, was discussed also where the UK was updated on the progress so far.

Amongst the discussions were disciplining Fisheries Subsidies and strengthening food security before MC12 in Geneva.

Both nations also seek to advance partnership in primary-agricultural sectors such as sugar to diversify.