Fiji and Tuvalu discuss agreement renewal

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji and Tuvalu are intending to enter into a new agreement that will see the placement of retired Fijian Teachers in Tuvalu for two and a half years.

This as the agreement signed in April 2017 has expired.

The issue was discussed between Education Minister Premila Kumar and her Tuvaluan counterpart Timi Melei.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar reassured Melei that they will try and help with the implementation of the new MOU.

The Minister shared the developments taking place in relation to Fiji’s work on the 10-year Education Sector Plan through the Global Partnership for Education funding with a detailed discussion on TVET education, e-learning, and teacher welfare – three major focus points for the ESP.

Kumar highlighted that collaboration with regional leaders is an integral part of planning for the future of our region due to the valuable insight we can get from our neighbours who share many of our challenges such as the adverse effects of climate change.