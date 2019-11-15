Fiji and the Pacific will not be a sacrificial canary: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he refuses to let Fijians and Pacific islanders be a sacrificial canary for coal-burning countries and high-emitting companies.

Speaking during the Kainaki II COP 26 virtual Pacific Islands Forum high-level round table on urgent climate change action, Bainimarama says Fiji will not stand idly by and watch the world’s most vulnerable countries suffer, only to warn other wealthier nations that their own fate will soon follow.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Fiji’s climate emergency is the world’s emergency.

Through climate advocacy, the European Union has committed to becoming the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

The United Kingdom, Japan, and the Republic of Korea have also committed to carbon neutrality by mid-century.

Bainimarama adds the incoming United States President has also indicated a commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050.

The COP23 President says more consistent and aggressive action across the world is needed.

Bainimarama adds real strategies to reduce emissions must be backed by the kinds of policy, financing, and governance mechanisms that bring them to life and make them truly transformative.

He also reiterated Fiji’s commitment to net-zero emissions by mid-century and the plans in place to achieve that aim.

Fiji is also co-leading the development of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

While addressing the Forum, he stressed that we as Pacific nations owe it to our people and to humanity as a whole to raise our voices more to demand that major emitters and wealthy countries step up their climate actions and commitments.