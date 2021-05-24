Home

News

Fiji and SPC renew commitments

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 21, 2022 12:35 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji and Pacific Community have committed to a more resilient and sustainable future for Fiji and the Pacific.

This was reinforced during a meeting between the Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister Yogesh Karan and the Director-General of the Pacific Community, Dr Stuart Minchin.

Discussions focused on current areas of engagement and the way forward to strengthen the partnership.

Article continues after advertisement

Karan reaffirmed the Fijian Government’s commitment to regional solidarity in addressing common challenges and exploring opportunities for resilient recovery from climate change and COVID-19.

The importance of the 2050 Strategy for a Blue Pacific Continent in the advancement of regional prosperity was highlighted at the meeting.

Dr Minchin says the SPC is committed to maximising development opportunities for Pacific Island countries.

 

