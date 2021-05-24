Fiji and SPC renew commitments

Fiji and Pacific Community have committed to a more resilient and sustainable future for Fiji and the Pacific.

This was reinforced during a meeting between the Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister Yogesh Karan and the Director-General of the Pacific Community, Dr Stuart Minchin.

Discussions focused on current areas of engagement and the way forward to strengthen the partnership.

Karan reaffirmed the Fijian Government’s commitment to regional solidarity in addressing common challenges and exploring opportunities for resilient recovery from climate change and COVID-19.

The importance of the 2050 Strategy for a Blue Pacific Continent in the advancement of regional prosperity was highlighted at the meeting.

Dr Minchin says the SPC is committed to maximising development opportunities for Pacific Island countries.