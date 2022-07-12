News

Fiji and Solomon Islands sign Maritime Boundary Agreement

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 12, 2022 12:01 pm

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The signing of the Maritime Boundary Agreement by Fiji and the Solomon Islands is a significant milestone that is aligned with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Establishing maritime boundary is a challenge for our large ocean state that has 48 shared or overlapping boundaries with other countries in the Pacific region.

As of July 2020, 35 of these boundaries have been formalized, and there are 13 outstanding bilateral and five high seas boundaries remaining to be declared.

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says signing such an agreement is critical to our region’s ocean solutions and forms the foundation of the Great Blue Pacific.

“I am hopeful that the finalization of this agreement today will set the momentum to the finalization of the agreement with Tonga and the other remaining 11 maritime boundary agreements in the region.”

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare welcomes the agreement, adding that it is a celebration for the rolling out of the ocean chapter of the 2050 Strategy.


[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

“Our region is clear on preserving our maritime boundaries due to sea-level rise. Internationally, the region continue to work to conclude a legally binding biodiversity beyond areas of national jurisdiction framework and we remain committed to work with all in developing a legal framework to address plastic pollution in our ocean.”

Sogovare says establishing each country’s maritime boundary is critical to development and the protection of our region’s exclusive economic zones.


[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The Pacific Island Forum Chair while giving his remark regarding the agreement, says he is hopeful that the signing will set the momentum towards the finalization of the agreement with our neighbour, Tonga.

