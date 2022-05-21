Fiji and Republic of Korea advance discussions

[Source: Supplied]

A timely meeting was held between the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji, Young-Kyu Park and Permanent Secretary for Trade and Tourism, Shaheen Ali to pave the way for the upcoming Fiji-Korea Business Forum.

The Forum that is scheduled for August 2022, gives way to Business-to-Business and Business-to-Government dialogue for investors.

It will be organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, MCTTT, and Investment Fiji, and the Forum will provide a platform to strengthen economic and people-to-people ties.