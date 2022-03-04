Fiji and NZ Defence Ministry continue to improve regional security

The visit to Fiji by New Zealand’s Minister for Defence Peeni Henare has reaffirmed the shared commitment to improving regional security.

This was highlighted by Fiji’s Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu after holding a bilateral meeting with his New Zealand counterpart.

Seruiratu says human assistance and disaster relief are key components of the discussions that took place, adding that the defence forces of both countries have a critical role to play.

He says they also discussed New Zealand’s support for Fiji in the development of a maritime security strategy that will support that national security strategy that is before the government.

“And most importantly between our two forces in terms of capability and capacity development that is very critical for us given the challenges and the developments that are happening in the region including most recently COVID and of course our vulnerability to climate and disaster phenomena’s.”

In reiterating key points from their meeting Henare says Fiji and New Zealand share strength and authenticity in their relations.

“Maritime Security, HADR and the need for regenerating and working together for our Forces. I want to reiterate those points and say that New Zealand is keen to work with you on these matters, to continue to make sure we have a view not just for our own respective countries but of course to the wider Pacific.”

During this visit, Minister Henare will also attend a memorial service at the National War Memorial and a trip to Fiji’s Maritime Surveillance, Rescue and Coordination Centre.