Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Acute phase of COVID pandemic could be over soon|Fijians strongly urged to get booster dose|Six new COVID cases, more Fijians vaccinated|13 new COVID cases, more Fijians get booster doses|138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|
Full Coverage

News

Fiji and NZ Defence Ministry continue to improve regional security

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 22, 2022 12:40 pm
The visit to Fiji by New Zealand’s Minister for Defence Peeni Henare has reaffirmed the shared commitment to improving regional security.

The visit to Fiji by New Zealand’s Minister for Defence Peeni Henare has reaffirmed the shared commitment to improving regional security.

This was highlighted by Fiji’s Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu after holding a bilateral meeting with his New Zealand counterpart.

Seruiratu says human assistance and disaster relief are key components of the discussions that took place, adding that the defence forces of both countries have a critical role to play.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they also discussed New Zealand’s support for Fiji in the development of a maritime security strategy that will support that national security strategy that is before the government.

“And most importantly between our two forces in terms of capability and capacity development that is very critical for us given the challenges and the developments that are happening in the region including most recently COVID and of course our vulnerability to climate and disaster phenomena’s.”

In reiterating key points from their meeting Henare says Fiji and New Zealand share strength and authenticity in their relations.

“Maritime Security, HADR and the need for regenerating and working together for our Forces. I want to reiterate those points and say that New Zealand is keen to work with you on these matters, to continue to make sure we have a view not just for our own respective countries but of course to the wider Pacific.”

During this visit, Minister Henare will also attend a memorial service at the National War Memorial and a trip to Fiji’s Maritime Surveillance, Rescue and Coordination Centre.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.