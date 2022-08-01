Fiji and New Zealand strengthen Duavata alliance

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

The arrival of the MV YWAM KOHA a Medical Ship tomorrow will mark the beginning of a new partnership between the Fiji Police Force and YWAM Ships Aotearoa.

The New Zealand-based Foundation is motivated by the belief that every individual has a purpose and aims to empower a healthy future for the Pacific.

Managing Director, Marty Emmet says the partnership is a civilian component of the Duavata partnership between New Zealand and Fiji have shared a rich maritime history and have a sense of responsibility to support Pacific neighbors.

Article continues after advertisement

Emmet says YWAM is a global movement of volunteers who are dedicated to living their faith practically throughout the world.

A meeting was held last week between the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, other stakeholders, and members of the Foundation to discuss the new partnership.

Brigadier General Qiliho welcomed the partnership adding these joint efforts will address community health and well-being issues in a holistic manner.