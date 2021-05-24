Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Fiji and New Zealand sign Duavata Partnership

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 29, 2022 12:44 pm
Fiji and New Zealand have entered a new era of bilateral relations with the signing of an expanded Statement of Partnership called the Duavata Partnership.

Fiji and New Zealand have entered a new era of bilateral relations with the signing of an expanded Statement of Partnership called the Duavata Partnership.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta signed the Duavata Partnership this morning.

The agreement has been described as a landmark achievement in the advancement of Fiji and New Zealand’s bilateral and regional collaboration.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says the signing illustrates shared commitment and vision for regional solidarity, and partnership between the two countries is the strongest it’s ever been.

”The Duavata partnership is a landmark achievement in the advancement of Fiji and New Zealand collaboration. We just continue to advance over the years. It also illustrates our shared commitment and vision for regional solidarity.”

Mahuta says New New Zealand is committed to working alongside Fiji and supporting common goals, including those of the region – building on climate change, security and sustainable economic recovery from COVID-19.

”It will anchor some of the learnings that we have experienced over the past two years in revelation to our response to the global pandemic as well as significantly trying to address the ongoing challenge of climate change, we will find ourselves in new space.”

Prior to the signing, Bainimarama and Mahuta held private discussions on a range of issues including climate change cooperation, and support for Pacific regionalism.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.