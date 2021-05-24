Fiji and New Zealand sign Duavata Partnership

Fiji and New Zealand have entered a new era of bilateral relations with the signing of an expanded Statement of Partnership called the Duavata Partnership.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta signed the Duavata Partnership this morning.

The agreement has been described as a landmark achievement in the advancement of Fiji and New Zealand’s bilateral and regional collaboration.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says the signing illustrates shared commitment and vision for regional solidarity, and partnership between the two countries is the strongest it’s ever been.

”The Duavata partnership is a landmark achievement in the advancement of Fiji and New Zealand collaboration. We just continue to advance over the years. It also illustrates our shared commitment and vision for regional solidarity.”

Mahuta says New New Zealand is committed to working alongside Fiji and supporting common goals, including those of the region – building on climate change, security and sustainable economic recovery from COVID-19.

”It will anchor some of the learnings that we have experienced over the past two years in revelation to our response to the global pandemic as well as significantly trying to address the ongoing challenge of climate change, we will find ourselves in new space.”

Prior to the signing, Bainimarama and Mahuta held private discussions on a range of issues including climate change cooperation, and support for Pacific regionalism.