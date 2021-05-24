Home

Fiji and Japan sign loan agreement

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 23, 2022 5:38 am

Fiji and Japan have signed a 186 million dollar emergency loan agreement.

This is the third trench of funding from Japan under an existing agreement to provide $531 million.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the assistance comes under the Asian Development Bank.

Article continues after advertisement

“The objective is to contribute and support the implementation of economic, fiscal, and health countermeasures in particular in response to COVID-19 but also to improve the public financial management system, policy-making functions, and the business and investment climate of the government of Fiji. It will also strengthen health systems.

The entirety of the funding includes a loan for Fiji airways through ADB worth about $50 million, the response to COVID-19, and the provision of heavy machinery.

It will also be channelled to the construction of the Tamavua-i-wai bridge worth about $60 million.

