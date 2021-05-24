Home

Fiji and Japan pledge stronger cooperation

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 2, 2021 12:02 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji and Japan have pledged stronger collaboration in achieving sustainable and resilient recovery and socioeconomic development.

This was conveyed through a video teleconference between Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama and his Japanese counterpart, Suga Yoshihide as the two nations commemorate 51 years of diplomatic relations.

The two leaders discussed key areas of engagement and opportunities for strengthened collaboration ahead of the 9th Pacific Islands Leaders’ Meeting (PALM 9).

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama conveyed his appreciation to Yoshihide for the support rendered by his Government towards Fiji’s socio-economic development, response to COVID-19 and post disaster recovery efforts.

He also commended Japan’s assistance in the region, while reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to work closely on areas of common interests.

Bainimarama also conveyed his best wishes to Japan on their hosting of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Japanese Prime Minister stated that he will continue to work closely with Bainimarama towards a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”

He also expressed his intention to continue supporting Fiji with measures against COVID-19 and other key areas.

