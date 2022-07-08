Fiji and Indonesia aim to strengthen ties

[Source : Fijian Government / Facebook]

Fiji will continue to pursue bilateral relations with Indonesia and strengthen the desire to promote and preserve its respective sovereignties in global geopolitics.

This connection will boost partnerships and explore areas of mutual interests such as climate change and ocean, agriculture, fisheries, renewable energy, and capacity-building and exchange programmes that promote such mutual aspirations.

This was articulated by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during a bilateral meeting with Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Retno Marsudi.

They met along the margins of the 17th session of the Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia yesterday.

Fiji and Indonesia established diplomatic relations in 1974.

Since then the two counties have progressively developed various sectors, including people-to-people exchanges, technical training, and human resource development, mainly in the sectors of defence and policing, firefighting, agriculture, disaster management, forestry, and fisheries.

The Head of the Government also updated the Minister about Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery efforts, at the same time, acknowledged Indonesia’s continued assistance in the procurement of pharmaceutical supplies and medical equipment.

While delving into trade and investment opportunities, he remarked that there are potential trade opportunities in the export of niche products to Indonesia such as mineral water, pearls, precious stones and metals, beauty and health care products, virgin coconut oil, noni and noni juice, fashion clothing and tropical fruits and vegetables.

On the issue of climate change and oceans, Bainimarama highlighted that Fiji is ‘walking the talk’ and taking charge of sustainable and resilient measures.