Fiji and India seek stronger collaboration

As longstanding development partners, Fiji and India remain committed to strengthening bilateral engagements by pursuing innovative opportunities in socio-economic sectors.

This was the message conveyed by outgoing High Commissioner of India to Fiji, Padmaja while paying a farewell call to Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

Bainimarama conveyed the Fijian Government’s appreciation to High Commissioner Padmaja for her contribution in advancing the Fiji-India cooperation for the benefit of both the nations despite the current challenges we face due to COVID-19.

Bainimarama says partnerships generate returns on investment through development initiatives that benefits both Fiji and the region.

He says Fiji also recognizes India’s enormous support and collaboration in renewable energy, provision of technical experts and training, educational, Micro and Small Business Enterprises and cultural exchange programs.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the High Commissioner’s role in the first-ever Regional Hindi Conference held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in January this year and commended India’s rich traditional and cultural heritage.