Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Fiji and India enjoy a special and enduring relationship: Rasoqosoqo

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 27, 2021 7:21 am

Celebrating India’s Republic Day is a great delight as India takes pride in its own achievements, and also celebrates Fiji’s growth.

Speaking during the celebration of 72nd Republic Day of India Chief of Protocol Jiko Rasoqosoqo says since then Fiji has learned and benefitted enormously from India.

Rasoqosoqo says Fiji and India enjoy a special and enduring relationship which started in 1879.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji greatly cherishes this relationship and we look towards even more strengthened partnership in the years to come.”

He adds the timely and generous provision of assistance from the government of India demonstrates the close friendship between the two countries.

Indian Government has assisted Fiji in the recovery efforts after the Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The evening reception which was held at the Suva Civic Centre was attended by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Dignitaries, Diplomatic Corps, and the Indian Community.

The Indian Constitution came into effect on the 26th of Jan 1950 with a democratic government system which made the country an independent republic.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.