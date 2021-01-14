Fiji and India enjoy a special and enduring relationship: Rasoqosoqo

Celebrating India’s Republic Day is a great delight as India takes pride in its own achievements, and also celebrates Fiji’s growth.

Speaking during the celebration of 72nd Republic Day of India Chief of Protocol Jiko Rasoqosoqo says since then Fiji has learned and benefitted enormously from India.

Rasoqosoqo says Fiji and India enjoy a special and enduring relationship which started in 1879.

“Fiji greatly cherishes this relationship and we look towards even more strengthened partnership in the years to come.”

He adds the timely and generous provision of assistance from the government of India demonstrates the close friendship between the two countries.

Indian Government has assisted Fiji in the recovery efforts after the Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The evening reception which was held at the Suva Civic Centre was attended by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Dignitaries, Diplomatic Corps, and the Indian Community.

The Indian Constitution came into effect on the 26th of Jan 1950 with a democratic government system which made the country an independent republic.