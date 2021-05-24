Fiji and France optimistic about increased collaboration

Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan received a courtesy call from the French Ambassador to Fiji, François-Xavier Léger.

At the meeting, discussions focused on potential opportunities in multilateralism, engagements in economy and trade, climate change and oceans, peacekeeping, and sports diplomacy.

PS Karan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhance partnership with France in the advancement of economic and investment prospects.

Article continues after advertisement

In response, Ambassador Léger says the Fijian economy is dynamic and offers a lot of opportunities in the areas of trade and investment.

Leger adds that they are confident that economic relations between Fiji and France can be developed further.

He says France aspires to take concrete actions to deliver its commitment to climate change, particularly in enhancing the provisions for climate funding to Fiji and the Pacific.

The French Development Agency (AFD) led -program Kiwa Initiative, a multi-donor program that aims to strengthen climate change resilience of Pacific Island ecosystems, communities, and economies through Nature-based Solutions (NbS), by protecting, sustainably managing, and restoring biodiversity.

The French Ambassador commended Fiji for its recent participation and powerful commitment at the One Ocean Summit.

In terms of sports diplomacy, France will also host three major sports events in 2023 (Rugby World Cup) 2024 (Olympic and Paralympic Games), 2025 (Rugby XIII World Cup) and each of these sports events will bring new opportunities to develop Fiji-France bilateral relations.

Fiji and France have a very active relationship in the field of sport with more than 200 Fijian players in French clubs and they contribute significantly to the Fijian economy through remittances.