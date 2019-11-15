Fiji and Cuba sign visa exemption agreement

A landmark agreement on visa exemption was signed today between Fiji and Cuba.

This will enable nationals of the two countries with valid diplomatic and official passports to enter, remain transit through and exit without a visa for a period of 90 days.

Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister Yogesh Karan says the cooperation on visa exemption signifies the friendship and enhanced bilateral engagements between the two countries since the establishment of the diplomatic relations in 2002.

Discussions on this were first initiated through Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s official visit to Cuba in October 2019.

Karan says the agreement on visa exemption, for the holders of diplomatic and official passports, will contribute towards the strengthening of our bilateral ties.