Fiji and Croatia pledge strong partnerships

The Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to working closely with Croatia to increase engagement.

Yogesh Karan received a courtesy call from the Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to Fiji and the Pacific Island Region, Betty Bernardica Pavelich.

He acknowledged Croatia’s collaboration with Fiji, which is largely through the European Union, with a special mention of the EU’s contributions through the COVAX facility, in the provision of life-saving vaccines that assisted Fiji in its economic recovery.

The Permanent Secretary also acknowledged the EU’s assistance to Fiji in the aftermath of natural disasters and its commitment to the oceans and climate change was also acknowledged at the meeting.

In response, Ambassador Pavelich commended the Fijian government for its commitment to reviving the tourism and business sectors whilst also rebuilding the Fijian economy from the impact of the pandemic and climate change.

She pledged Croatia’s greater support to Fiji and the region in “Building Back Better”.

Fiji and Croatia established diplomatic relations in 1997, and the Visa Reciprocal Agreement, signed by the two nations in 2019, signifies the cordial relations between the Pacific Islands and European nations.