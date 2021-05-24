Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|
Full Coverage

News

Fiji and Croatia pledge strong partnerships

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 2, 2022 7:00 am
Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Yogesh Karan has reaffirmed the Fijian government’s commitment to working closely with Croatia to increase engagement. [Source: Fijian Government]

The Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to working closely with Croatia to increase engagement.

Yogesh Karan received a courtesy call from the Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to Fiji and the Pacific Island Region, Betty Bernardica Pavelich.

He acknowledged Croatia’s collaboration with Fiji, which is largely through the European Union, with a special mention of the EU’s contributions through the COVAX facility, in the provision of life-saving vaccines that assisted Fiji in its economic recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary also acknowledged the EU’s assistance to Fiji in the aftermath of natural disasters and its commitment to the oceans and climate change was also acknowledged at the meeting.

In response, Ambassador Pavelich commended the Fijian government for its commitment to reviving the tourism and business sectors whilst also rebuilding the Fijian economy from the impact of the pandemic and climate change.

She pledged Croatia’s greater support to Fiji and the region in “Building Back Better”.

Fiji and Croatia established diplomatic relations in 1997, and the Visa Reciprocal Agreement, signed by the two nations in 2019, signifies the cordial relations between the Pacific Islands and European nations.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.