Fiji and Chile strengthen bilateral relations

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Fiji and Chile’s diplomatic relationships offer the potential for in-depth collaboration in key development fields like trade, tourism, agriculture, and fisheries.

This was highlighted during a recent courtesy call from Chile’s non-resident ambassador to Fiji, Ignacio Llanos Mardones, to Yogesh Karan, the Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs.

Karan reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to expanding partnerships with Chile in areas of mutual interest, particularly those that support socioeconomic development.

He says by fostering regional and international solidarity, Fiji is working closely with its development partners to create a future that is greener, bluer, and more sustainable.

He applauded Chile’s continuous dedication to climate action and cited Chile’s notable accomplishments in implementing a new energy efficiency law that will reduce emissions in important industries like transportation and mining.

Ambassador Mardones stated that Fiji is very important to Chile and that Chile values Fiji’s significant leadership on climate change and ocean issues.

He says they will maximize opportunities that would benefit both countries.