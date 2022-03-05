Fiji and Australia will always be a "vuvale" 

The redeveloped Republic of Fiji Military Forces Blackrock camp opens another chapter of Australia and Fiji’s strong “vuvale” ties.

Speaking through a recorded video from Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says today’s event is just another example of the deep, personal and lasting friendship between the two nations.

“We have said many times that Australia and Fiji are a vuvale. We have a vuvale partnership and vuvale meaning family. Families are not transactional we are there for the long haul we understand each other we don’t bully or coherent each other we listen carefully to each other and we have each other’s back.”

Article continues after advertisement

Morrison says it’s also a celebration of Fiji and Australia’s new shared story.

The Australian Prime Minister says he had mentioned in 2019 that the redevelopment of the campsite is not just about bricks and water, but about building the relationship.

He also says the Blackrock camp will enhance Fiji’s peacekeeping, an area that we have a proud record in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capacity.

Morrison says they will continue to work closely with Fiji and plans are already underway to start building a Maritime Essential Services Center in Suva which will add a new Fiji Navy HQ.

Morrison says this will provide vital protection to local fishing industries and build natural disaster and rescue capabilities.