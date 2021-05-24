Home

Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children's vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|
News

Fiji and Australia sign budget funding agreement

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 14, 2021 2:56 pm

Fiji and Australia have this afternoon signed a direct budget funding agreement worth $130 million.

The signing was witnessed virtually by the Australian Minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja who highlighted that his government remains committed to assisting Fiji.

Seselja also commended Fiji for its COVID-19 response.

Article continues after advertisement

He also says the pandemic is also an economic crisis and the scars will be felt for years to come.

Australia has to date provided $255m in total since the pandemic.

More details soon.

