Fiji and Australia sign budget funding agreement

Fiji and Australia have this afternoon signed a direct budget funding agreement worth $130 million.

The signing was witnessed virtually by the Australian Minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja who highlighted that his government remains committed to assisting Fiji.

Seselja also commended Fiji for its COVID-19 response.

Article continues after advertisement

He also says the pandemic is also an economic crisis and the scars will be felt for years to come.

Australia has to date provided $255m in total since the pandemic.

More details soon.

