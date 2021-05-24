Fiji and Australia sign arrangement for Australian experts deployment

A subsidiary arrangement has been officially signed between the Australian and the Fijian Government.

This is to enhance the coordination for the deployment of Australian experts, advisors, volunteers and other technical specialists to Fiji.

Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister Yogesh Karan, and the Acting Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Paul Wilson, signed the subsidiary arrangement yesterday at the Office of the Prime Minister.

In his remarks, Karan conveyed the Fijian Government’s appreciation to the Australian Government for its exemplary support to Fiji, which has led to yet another great achievement and has made possible through Fiji and Australia’s strong bonds of friendship and the Vuvale Partnership.

He says the subsidiary arrangement will enable Fiji to acquire experts and technical specialists in areas of health, disaster management and education.

Karan says this collaboration is timely, given Fiji is in the midst of the cyclone season, the deployment of experts in the field of National Disaster Management is critical in the preparation and readiness phase for natural disasters.

The subsidiary arrangement will advance opportunities for capacity building, information and knowledge sharing among the Australian and Fijian experts and specialists, thereby elevating the long-standing bilateral relations between the two nations.