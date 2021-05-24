Fiji and Australia share strong relations

Fiji will continue to work closely with Australia in building a brighter and more resilient future for the two nations and the Pacific.

On the occasion of Australia Day, the Government says Fiji and Australia’s bilateral relations have soared to greater heights through the Vuvale partnership.

It says the person-to-person links have also strengthened which elevated engagements, and cooperation between the two nations.

Article continues after advertisement

The Government says Australia Day could not have come at a better time as they get to share this day with Australian visitors enjoying the best of our country, following the re-opening of the international border.

The Fijian government has also acknowledged troops from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, who recently joined the Australian Defense Force, en route to Tonga, to conduct humanitarian work and rehabilitation following the volcanic eruptions.

The Government says this has made Fiji and Australia’s commitment to the Pacific even stronger.