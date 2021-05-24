Fiji and Australia expand cooperation post-pandemic

Fiji and Australia are now exploring trade and bilateral cooperation under the Vuvale partnership as the Fijian economy begins to open up.

Early projections are that the economy will grow by 6% next year, and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says it’s time to start looking at new horizons.

“There are numerous opportunities through the Climate Change Act and what the Australians have announced in terms of carbon offsets, there are opportunities there.”

Fiji and Australia have today signed an agreement for an additional $FJD130m to help the Fijian government fund budget programmes.

Australian Minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja, says the assistance is also designed to revamp laws to bring them into the 21st century and liberalize the economy.

“Our fiscal support is helping address Fiji’s immediate fiscal pressures, support debt sustainability and bolstering vital services and social protections payments to Fiji’s most vulnerable people.”

Australia has to date provided $FJD255m in direct budget support to Fiji.

