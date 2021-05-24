Home

Fiji among countries with the lowest bribery rate

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 17, 2021 12:35 pm

Fiji is one of a few countries in the Pacific with a low rate of bribery in both the public and private sectors.

This was highlighted in Transparency International’s Global Corruption Barometer Pacific Report on Citizen’s Views and Experiences of Corruption.

The survey was carried out between February and March this year with more than 6,000 people in ten Pacific countries participating.

Article continues after advertisement

The report indicates that despite the low level of bribery, there have been reports of harassment, arrest, and detention of critics.

It adds Fiji is amongst the lowest country in the region that have experienced sextortion.

In regards to the government’s effort in tackling corruption, more people appear to welcome the strategies to halt such activities in the public and business arena.

It states that 62 percent support anti-corruption initiatives while 32 percent indicated that their government is doing an unsatisfactory job.

Fiji is seen among countries that have the highest rate of people being welcomed to express their opinions.

