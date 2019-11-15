Fiji among 95% regional tourism sector affected by COVID-19

Ninety-five percent of the Pacific Islands tourism sector have felt the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic which includes Fiji as well.

The South Pacific Tourism Organization is now emphasizing on the need to diversify in an effort to meet new market demands.

Chief executive Christopher Cocker says they can implement effective responses following a grant of $42, 500 from the United States Embassy in Suva today.

Cocker adds the economic resilience grants will ensure Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, and Tuvalu strengthen its tourism connections with the US market.

“Through this grant funding, the SPTO and the Travel Foundation which is NGO, in this case, will be working collaboratively to develop a practical toolkit to help the region’s SME’s adapt and connect successfully with the US and other international markets. These businesses will be encouraged and supported to implement this knowledge through virtual workshops, and opportunities for business links will also be created.”

US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella says the initiative aims to promote economic growth and will also build a robust trade relationship.

Cella is delighted to celebrate World Tourism Day by supporting local tourism organizations to overcome the economic adversities caused by the pandemic.

“To build the capacity to engage in the new reality that we’re facing for tourists following this pandemic. And in the long-term, this will help get them footed for further innovation and adaptation.”

The SPTO is the sixth organization to share the $373,600 grants allocated to assist with innovative projects related to developing tourism, entrepreneurship, and trade with the US.