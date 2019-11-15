Fiji Airways to operate repatriation flights

Fiji Airways will operate five repatriation flights between Nadi, Brisbane and Sydney this month.

The airline says this will allow Fijian and Australian citizens as well as approved non-citizens to travel to their respective destinations.

Those wishing to travel can book tickets online or call the airline’s Reservations Centre while passengers holding unused Fiji Airways’ tickets for flights between Nadi-Sydney and Nadi-Brisbane are also able to book themselves in.

Limited seats are available on all repatriation flights, per Government directives.

Fiji Airways’ international flights operate under the airline’s Travel Ready programme, which is designed for air travel in a COVID-19 world.

Travel Ready has numerous precautions and medical safeguards in place to protect customers and staff alike.

Customers are to bring their own facemasks when they come to the airport, practice physical distancing in queues and public seating areas, and undergo regular temperature-screening.