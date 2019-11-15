Fiji Airways to Operate Nadi-Sydney repatriation flight on Friday

Fiji Airways will be operating a repatriation flight between Nadi-Sydney-Nadi this Friday.

The flight is to assist citizens and residents to return home to Australia, as well as bring Fijians in Australia and other countries home should they meet the transit requirements.

Only Australian citizens and residents will be able to board the flight from Nadi to Sydney and other citizens wishing to connect from Sydney onwards will have to check with the immigration department.

Article continues after advertisement

Only Fiji passport holder will be able to board the flight from Sydney to Nadi.

The Fiji Airways flight will depart Nadi at 9am and is expected to arrive in Sydney at 11.40am. It will leave Sydney at 1pm and will arrive into Nadi at 5pm.

Guests holding unused Fiji Airways’ tickets for Nadi-Sydney, Sydney-Nadi, or any other valid Fiji Airways flights are also able to book themselves on this flight at no additional cost.

As with all recent evacuation flights arrivals, all arriving guests into Fiji will be required to go into self-isolation at a Fijian Government-mandated facility for up to 28-days.

They will not be able to go to their homes or residences.