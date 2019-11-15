Fiji Airways to operate first freight service on Sunday

Fiji Airways will operate its first freight flight between Nadi and Sydney this Sunday.

The A-350 will carry 41 tonnes of fresh produce across to Sydney and will bring back 11.1 tonnes of medical equipment for the Ministry of Health.

The medical equipment, donated by UNICEF, consists of temperature screening tents which will be vital in the fight against COVID-19.

Fiji Airways Managing Director Andre Viljoen says the flight will assist growers, producers, and exporters to continue their business, support the economy and the livelihood of Fijians dependent on these sectors.

Importers and businesses, especially those wishing to bring in essential supplies to Fiji from Sydney this Sunday can contact the airline.

Viljoen is encouraging everyone interested to book space, which will allow them to determine demand, and schedule freight services to and from markets accordingly.